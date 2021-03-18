Someone cut the lock to the southside entrance to South Hill RV Sales in Yelm around March 11, and the result was a stolen 2021 Rockwood G12RK trailer valued at $9,078.
According to Yelm police reports, an officer was dispatched at 10 a.m., March 11, to the business after an employee said she had arrived at work that day and noticed the lock had been cut and the trailer was missing.
The officer had the employee complete a stolen vessel form, and the trailer was subsequently entered as stolen. The officer and employee then viewed security video from the parking lot and were able to find a suspect.
The video showed that the suspect entered the lot at 2:11 a.m. and prowled around the trailer. A few minutes later, the suspect moved the trailer, pointed the tongue toward Yelm Avenue and walked away. About 20 minutes later, the officer assumed the same suspect returned to the lot in a vehicle, hooked up the trailer and left the lot eastbound on Yelm Avenue at approximately 2:32 a.m.
The lot employee then told the Yelm officer that she had spoken with a person who said he might know something about the theft. The officer spoke with the person who said a male who goes by the street name “Brooklyn” visited him at home and asked about security at South Hill and contended that he could easily steal a trailer and take it to his property where it would never be found.
The officer contacted another deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and asked him if he knew of someone who went by the name Brooklyn. The deputy said he did and offered another name for the suspect. He said he moved locations, but mostly lived in the Roy area.
The Yelm officer asked that a flyer be made to help identify and recover the stolen trailer.
