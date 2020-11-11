201119.news.vetsday.er7.jpg

Attendees of the Nisqually Valley VFW Post 5580’s Veterans Day ceremony salute the American Flag shortly after noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

 Eric Rosane

It was an unusual Veterans Day when it came to celebrations on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with some event organizers opting to cancel due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Still, other smaller groups opted to hold socially-distanced ceremonies in honor of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

201119.news.vetsday.er2.jpg

Frank Persa, commander of Nisqually Valley VFW Post 5580 and VFW District 3 in Washington state, gives remarks Wednesday afternoon during a small ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Nisqually Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5580 was among the few that held a ceremony. Those associated with the post held a short commemoration at noon at Yelm City Park, near the flagpole and VFW tribute.

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 267, VFW Auxiliary Post 9709, American Legion Post 94 and active Army Unit 1-94 Field Artillery (JBLM) also attended and assisted with the ceremony.

201119.news.vetsday.er3.jpg

Nisqually Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5580 commemorate Veterans Day 2020 and veterans around the United States with a small event ceremony at Yelm City Park at the VFW memorial.

“It’s an honor to serve our communities around JBLM and participate in events that honor our veterans,” said First Sgt. David Blankenship, who attended the ceremony with two of his fellow service members of Unit 1-94.

Frank Persa, commander of VFW Post 5580 and commander of VFW District 3, gave the keynote remarks during the ceremony.

“For the world, for our country and for our community, 2020 has been an unusually difficult year. From facing stress of fears of the corona pandemic, to overcoming the isolation and aftermath of quarantine,” he said, adding later: “I can tell you now that those who have served in the military share common values and serving our nation gives with it a special bond that is forged by a common experience. Veterans differ in every way imaginable, but we possess an equal love for our home, family and country.”

201119.news.vetsday.er4.jpg

A plaque from VFW Post 5580 on display at the VFW memorial in Yelm City Park.

“I believe that each of us has a different appreciation for freedom and takes special pride in knowing that we have been responsible with making sure that freedom remains, not just for Americans but for many around the world.”

Yelm Mayor JW Foster, himself a veteran who served with the United States Marine Corps, also gave a few words during the ceremony.

“I think we have as many people in attendance today as we usually do actively — rain or shine. People in this community turn out because we are a great American defense community, we are a Purple Heart city, and we have families from the military embedded in our community. We are one,” Foster told attendees, adding that he continues to appreciate the brotherhood between the different branches and the work every veteran does.

201119.news.vetsday.er5.jpg

Yelm Mayor JW Foster, himself a United States Marine Corps veteran, gives remarks on Wednesday to a small crowd at Yelm City Park in commemoration of Veterans Day.
201119.news.vetsday.er6.jpg

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Tony Coyle is the adjutant of VFW Post 5580. “I’m just glad everyone came out,” he said of Wednesday’s ceremony honoring Veterans Day. “Especially now, with all this.”
201119.news.vets flags.pd1.jpg

American flags grace the entrance to Yelm City Park on Wednesday to commemorate Veteran Day as kids and their families enjoy a crisp, sunny fall day.
201119.news.vetsday.er1.jpg

More than two dozen American flags line the wooden fence on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in celebration of Veterans Day. Nisqually Valley VFW Post 5580 held a small ceremony at noon to commemorate the holiday.

