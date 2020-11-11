It was an unusual Veterans Day when it came to celebrations on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with some event organizers opting to cancel due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Still, other smaller groups opted to hold socially-distanced ceremonies in honor of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Nisqually Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5580 was among the few that held a ceremony. Those associated with the post held a short commemoration at noon at Yelm City Park, near the flagpole and VFW tribute.
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 267, VFW Auxiliary Post 9709, American Legion Post 94 and active Army Unit 1-94 Field Artillery (JBLM) also attended and assisted with the ceremony.
“It’s an honor to serve our communities around JBLM and participate in events that honor our veterans,” said First Sgt. David Blankenship, who attended the ceremony with two of his fellow service members of Unit 1-94.
Frank Persa, commander of VFW Post 5580 and commander of VFW District 3, gave the keynote remarks during the ceremony.
“For the world, for our country and for our community, 2020 has been an unusually difficult year. From facing stress of fears of the corona pandemic, to overcoming the isolation and aftermath of quarantine,” he said, adding later: “I can tell you now that those who have served in the military share common values and serving our nation gives with it a special bond that is forged by a common experience. Veterans differ in every way imaginable, but we possess an equal love for our home, family and country.”
“I believe that each of us has a different appreciation for freedom and takes special pride in knowing that we have been responsible with making sure that freedom remains, not just for Americans but for many around the world.”
Yelm Mayor JW Foster, himself a veteran who served with the United States Marine Corps, also gave a few words during the ceremony.
“I think we have as many people in attendance today as we usually do actively — rain or shine. People in this community turn out because we are a great American defense community, we are a Purple Heart city, and we have families from the military embedded in our community. We are one,” Foster told attendees, adding that he continues to appreciate the brotherhood between the different branches and the work every veteran does.
