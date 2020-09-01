Test results collected Monday, Aug. 24, from Lake Lawrence show the concentration of algae bloom to be below the state advisory level, staff from Thurston County’s Environmental Health Division reported on Wednesday.
The toxic algae advisory issued for residents living around the lake will remain in place though until the weekly samples stay below the state limit for at least two weeks.
Results from last week’s test showed a concentration of 1.2 micrograms per liter, well below the advisory level of 8 micrograms per liter.
The lake has been under a toxic algae advisory since Aug. 10 when staff recorded a concentration of 43 micrograms per liter at Lake Lawrence.
When there is an algae bloom present, Public Health recommends extra precautions be taken to avoid the health risks posed by potential toxins.
• Avoid contact with water containing algae.
• Keep pets and livestock away from areas where algae blooms are present.
• When fishing, it is safest to catch-and-release any fish caught during an algae bloom.
• Do not drink water taken from the lake.
Learn more about toxic algae blooms and health risks at www.nwtoxicalgae.org or call 360-867-2626.
