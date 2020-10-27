An unknown suspect reportedly threw a car jack into the apartment complex of an elderly woman during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 20.
According to reports, Yelm police were dispatched that evening to an apartment unit at Killion Court Apartments, located at 405 Killion Court.
Upon contact, an elderly resident told police that she woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of glass breaking. When she got up, she walked to the kitchen and noticed her kitchen window was broken and that there was a car jack located on the floor.
She didn’t find anyone after surveying the area that morning, she told police. Her neighbors also reported not seeing anything out of the usual during that time.
The elderly woman told police she usually lives alone, but her son had been staying with her periodically to help her recover from a recent surgery.
A previous assault had been reported recently at the apartment complex.
