An unknown suspect reportedly threw a rock through the windows of a Yelm coffee stand and made off with a single bag of coffee.
The incident is believed to have occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
An employee at Ronda’s Coffee House, located at 702 Yelm Avenue, called police as she arrived at the stand at 5 a.m. The employee told police they found a large rock they believed was used to break the window, according to police reports. Nothing else appeared to be distrurbed.
Police were able to review surveillance video of the location, which showed a white male with dark clothing approaching the coffee stand while wearing a backpack and a face mask. According to police reports, video showed the man break the window and reach in and walk away with the coffee.
The man’s identity is not known at this time.
