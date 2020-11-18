House Republicans on Monday, Nov. 16, voted to reelect 2nd Legislative District Rep. J.T. Wilcox to lead their caucus.
Wilcox was first elected into the position in 2018 after the retirement of former Rep. Dan Kristiansen, who had served as House minority leader since 2013.
“It is an honor to serve with these great lawmakers. What I have learned about our members is that we run toward challenges during difficult times, not away from them. And that is what you are seeing right now as we call for a special session to address our state’s health and economic crisis,” Wilcox said in a news release published Monday by House Republicans.
“We look forward to the work ahead and being a part of solutions, when possible. And we will continue to speak up for the people who feel like they are being ignored in Olympia.”
Wilcox, R-Yelm, was reelected to the post during the caucus’s reorganizational meeting, which was conducted remotely on Monday.
Additional leadership positions are expected to be announced at later dates, though the caucus also announced Rep. Joel Kretz as deputy leader, Rep. Paul Harris as caucus chair, Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber as flood leader, Reps. Drew MacEwen and Chris Corry as assistant floor leaders, and Rep. Dan Griffey as the whip.
