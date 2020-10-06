A 39-year-old Yelm woman was the victim of a fraudulent Facebook page that was reportedly attempting to sell goldendoodle dogs. She told officers she had sent the owners of the page $300 as a deposit on a dog through Google Pay.
Yelm officers were called to the incident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. According to police reports, the woman told officers she made contact with the page, titled “Golden doodle puppies for sale or adoption,” and made a deposit in order to reserve the dogs.
After receiving a sketchy contract from the alleged seller, the woman started to believe it was a scam. She reached out multiple times in an attempt to get her money back, but the seller was vague about the transaction.
As of press time, there was no suspect information available.
