With the 2021 legislative session set to convene on Jan. 11, lawmakers from the 2nd Legislative District are busy gearing up for what will perhaps be one of the most unconventional sessions in the state’s 131-year history.
Reps. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, and Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, say they largely haven’t stopped working since March — back when the legislative session ended and when COVID-19 first hit Washington state — and have been keeping busy with the fiscal repercussions of the virus and with Gov. Jay Inslee’s continued use of executive authority.
Local House Republicans still remain skeptical of what the legislative process will look like come January, fearful that Democrats will use sleights of hand to advance additional taxation and rush through progressive legislation.
“There are nuances to the processes and why we meet there in Olympia for the session. You can’t recreate those processes on Zoom,” said Barkis, ranking member of the House Transportation Committee.
With no activities and little visitation allowed on the Capitol campus, Barkis said he’s worried the voices of Washington voters will be left out this legislative session.
Recent forecasts of the economy have shown that while the overall general budget revenue shortfall is projected to be between $1.5 to $2 billion, the state’s economy has continued to grow, though at a slower rate, Barkis said.
“It’s not near as bad as it looked when we saw it was going to be closer to $8 billion,” he said.
Barkis said continued relief from coronavirus-related state mandates is needed, and the Legislature can tap the state’s rainy day fund to develop relief packages for small businesses such as restaurants.
Barkis said he will continue to voice opposition against Inslee’s eviction moratorium, which he has said is crippling the rental market.
“We’ve got to get rid of that,” he told the Nisqually Valley News.
The state’s transportation budget is currently facing a projected $1 billion revenue shortfall, Barkis said. The House and Senate Transportation Committees are likely to explore additional revenue sources that they could tap into. Fixing the transportation budget, Barkis said, will be multifaceted; short term solutions will need to come quick, and long term solutions will need to be heavily considered.
“There are multiple revenue proposals that are being thrown around that we’ll see,” Barkis said. “There will need to be some kind of transportation revenue package at some point. I don’t think that’s today.”
Barkis said he plans on focusing on making sure the Yelm bypass funds, which have already been allocated, aren’t changed as part of the Transportation Committees’ fix. That project, which is currently being held up in environmental review, should see some movement in 2021 and be completed in 2022.
He said he’s also working with the Nisqually Tribe and South Sound Military Group to bring forward funding this next year on the Mounts Road to Tumwater transportation improvements, which includes the Interstate 5 crossing at the Nisqually River that some say needs a multi-billion-dollar fix.
“I do believe we need to be taking those next steps. It only gets more important over time and there is a real threat to our main north-south corridor there … It’s a very big, big ask, but there will be something put forward to make sure we’re continuing in the process,” he said.
Senator-elect Jim McCune, the Republican replacing retiring 2nd Legislative District Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville, did not return calls left Thursday and Monday from the Nisqually Valley News inquiring about his legislative agenda.
While on the campaign trail, McCune voiced support for protecting Yelm bypass loop funding as well as finding additional funding for the extension of the Yelm Prairie Line Trail into Pierce County.
In a questionnaire sent to him during his campaign, McCune stressed the importance of no new taxes this legislative cycle while also advocating for tax relief for property owners.
“Increasing taxes to the citizens is off the table,” he wrote.
In a short interview on Monday with the Nisqually Valley News, Wilcox said he’s been expending a majority of his efforts over the last few weeks on Inslee’s emergency orders and the COVID shutdown. It’s been a large focal point for the House minority leader.
“Under today’s circumstances, it’s impossible for that to not be the focal point,” he said. “What we want to be 100 percent sure is that the minority and the people we represent don’t lose any of their opportunity to have input.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.