South Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on the morning of Dec. 3 on McNaught Street in Roy. The fire was contained to the trailer of origin, according to the department, and no injuries were reported.
Photos: Fire Crews Extinguish Trailer Fire in Roy
- Photos by South Pierce Fire and Rescue
