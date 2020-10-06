Hillary Hull, 29, Yelm High School agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor, noted that the Yelm FFA has experienced a huge increase in the past few years in the number of YHS graduates earning their American FFA degrees. "It used to be only two to three students each year earning it, but now we have about seven to eight students each year for the last few years," she said. In this image, Hull's watering a hanging flower basket in the high school's vegetable house on Friday, April 17, before the school's first-ever "virtual" plant sale that occurred a few days later.