Owners of a local convenience store were left carrying the bill after an unknown suspect threw a tire iron through the front window of their store. The damage was estimated to be about $500.
Yelm officers at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, responded to reports of vandalism at El Portal Tienda Mexicana, located on the corner of State Route 507 and Southeast Mosman Avenue.
When police arrived, they reported seeing the described damage as well as the tire iron, which had come to rest on the floor of the convenience store, according to a police report. It’s believed the iron came from an abandoned vehicle, a 1992 Honda Accord, that had been left in the parking lots for a number of weeks.
The owner of the vehicle a day later called in to the police department to report that the suspect had ripped off the passenger-side door panel. According to a supplement report, they told police their vehicle had been there only a couple days and was there because it had broken down.
Assistant Chief Rob Carlson said the suspect is still unknown and officers were unable to locate any nearby video footage.
