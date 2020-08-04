Yelm Officer Assaulted After Foot Pursuit; Suspect Attempts to Steal Cruiser
A 33-year-old Tacoma man assaulted a Yelm officer Sunday, Aug. 2, after the two got in an altercation following a short foot pursuit.
Yelm officers were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to assist Thurston County deputies with a vehicle accident in the 20800 block of Neat Road in Yelm. Dispatch reported to Yelm officers that a dark-skinned male was trying to steal a vehicle and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to police records.
Officers responded to the incident and made contact with the reporting party, who said the male subject walked up to him, punched him in the face and stomach and then attempted to steal his vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole a short distance away, and 33-year-old Christopher Simms could be seen pacing around the vehicle.
The Yelm officer attempted to make contact with Simms but a foot chase quickly ensued. After about 50 yards, the officer caught up to Simms and tackled him in a ditch.
Simms started elbowing, scratching and pulling the officer’s ear, according to police reports. In an attempt to cuff Simms, he reportedly elbowed the Yelm officer and cut the back of his head, drawing blood. The Yelm officer was eventually able to pin Simms.
The incident was backed up by witness statements.
As a Thurston County deputy was in the process of transporting Simms on charges of third-degree assault on an officer, Simms allegedly jumped in the driver's seat in an attempt to take the deputy’s cruiser.
According to the account of the Yelm officer, who was running to the scene to help, the vehicle appeared to jerk back and forth between park, reverse and drive as the deputy attempted to stop Simms from taking the vehicle.
As the Yelm officer assisted in detaining Simms, an officer deployed a Taser into him. As this was done, officers were reportedly able to bring Simms to the ground and detain him without further incident.
Simms is currently being held at Thurston County Jail without bail on charges of auto theft, escape and assault.
Assistant Yelm Police Chief Rob Carlson said the officer was able to return to work the next day.
22-year-old The Dalles Woman Booked for Assault Charges Over ‘Taco Bell’ Argument
A 22-year-old woman from The Dalles, Oregon, was booked into Nisqually Jail on Saturday, Aug. 1, for striking her boyfriend after an argument involving Taco Bell and her 7-month-old daughter.
Yelm officers were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. to reports of an unwanted person at a residence on the 1600 block of Richmont Court in Yelm, according to police records.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the calling party who said she heard her brother and his girlfriend, Alyssa Langston, 22, of The Dalles, arguing upstairs. The calling party said she heard the argument get louder, so she went upstairs.
She got to the top of the stairs and witnessed Langston, who was reportedly intoxicated, allegedly hit the male across the face with a closed fist.
Officers made contact with Langston who said she would not leave the residence without her 7-month-old daughter. Langston told officers she had just returned from a wedding and had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend over Taco Bell.
According to Langston, her boyfriend reportedly blocked Langston from exiting the room during the argument, and that’s when she said she hit him in his mouth. The boyfriend later denied that he blocked her path.
Officers then placed her under arrest for fourth-degree assault and transported her to Nisqually Jail.
Brown Honda Accord Stolen From Yelm Safeway
A brown Honda Accord was reportedly stolen from the Yelm Safeway parking lot sometime late last week.
On Thursday, July 30, Yelm officers responded to a call at about 10 p.m. from an individual at Safeway who said his car was stolen. The Yelm officer made contact with a 46-year-old Olympia man who said that he had let his nephew borrow his car when it was stolen from the Safeway parking lot.
It’s believed the vehicle is still missing, Assistant Yelm Police Chief Rob Carlson said. The Honda Accord, which has a dent in the left side and has tape on the front left window, has license plate number AAU5103 and bears the VIN number 1HGCD5633TA045255.
According to police reports, there was no area camera footage available and Yelm officers were unable to determine a direction of travel from Safeway.
Yelm Man Booked on Felony Harassment Charges
A 34-year-old Yelm man was booked into Thurston County Jail on felony harassment domestic violence charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife and destroy her house during a recent visitation to see his kids at her residence.
Charges stem from an incident reported Sunday, Aug. 2. Yelm officers were dispatched to a residence on the 16000 block of Birkland Street in Yelm for a domestic violence call.
According to police records, officers had previously cleared a domestic violence call earlier that day from that house and had probable cause to arrest the man on felony harassment charges after making the threat.
Yelm officers made contact with 34-year-old Troy Fairchild, who was sitting in his car outside the residence. Officers advised him to exit the vehicle with his hands up and he complied. He was then detained.
It was reported that Fairchild had made threats during a recent visitation with his kids, saying that he would kill his ex-wife. He denied making any threats.
Police later recovered a realistic looking AK47-style BB gun from the victim’s residence, which reportedly belonged to Fairchild. No other weapons were found.
Fairchild is being held at Thurston County Jail on $5,000 bail.
