The Thurston Economic Development Council has received a grant of $60,000 for its Child Care Collaborative project involving Grays, Mason and Thurston counties.
The grant, one of 16 awarded in September by the state Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Safe Start Fund, will help the Council develop a community-based plan for expanding child care capacity.
“Access to affordable, quality child care is an imperative for our state’s economic recovery. Thousands of parents in Washington were either paying more than they could afford, or struggling to find quality child care facilities and programs near where they live or work before COVID-19,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown, citing data from a recently-released child care industry assessment study commissioned by the state Child Care Collaborative Task Force that showed one in five parents turned down a job offer or promotion because of child care issues.
Brown added that the public health crisis has exacerbated the lack of child care opportunities as numerous care facilities have been forced to close just as parents are trying to figure out how to school their children at home and be able to work, too.
This first round of community partnership grants will fund projects through June 30, 2021, in Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Island, King, Klickitat, Pend Oreille, King, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston and Whatcom counties.
Commerce partnered with the Seattle Foundation to establish the Safe Start Fund “to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with a public health and equity focus,” a prepared statement read.
“Child care providers are a backbone of our community,” said Tony Mestres, President and CEO of Seattle Foundation. “They are making it possible for parents and caregivers to work on the frontlines by teaching and caring for our region’s youngest learners. The immense amount of interest in these grants demonstrates the need to address the child care capacity crisis statewide, particularly in underserved areas and communities.”
