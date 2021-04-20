WorkSource will present a virtual hiring event that is geared toward those who want to work in the tourism or dining industry from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
The recruitment event is open to any employers or people who are looking for employment in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor or Pacific counties.
“WorkSource knows that this summer, tourism and dining are going to pick back up again. We also know that it has been challenging for employers to find staff,” stated a news release. “Our hope is that with the vaccine rollout, people will become more comfortable working in public places this summer.”
The event aims to connect workers in dining and tourism to employers who need their help.
Employers can register through April 22 online at https://bit.ly/2QPVqZe, while job seekers have until the day of the event to register at https://bit.ly/3dnRbfb.
The event will be hosted on an online platform called Brazen.
