Fire District 3 Water Rescue Team Saves Pair Stranded Overnight on Nisqually River

A man and a woman were reunited with family Monday after being tossed from their raft the day before while floating on the Nisqually River.
Lacey Fire District 3’s water rescue team was dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, to reports of an incident that occurred on the river between Yelm and Riverbend Campground.
A man and a woman were tossed out of an inflatable raft Sunday afternoon and were forced to find shelter and spend the night on rough terrain. According to Battalion Chief Tim Hulse, the two were part of a group floating down to the campground.
Lacey Fire District 3 personnel were able to respond as mutual aid requested by Southeast Thurston Fire Authority and rescue the couple with a boat.
“The summer on the Nisqually, it really is a peak time for water rescues for us,” Hulse said. “The folks are well-intentioned, but they’re usually not wearing life jackets, they’re not familiar with the river and their equipment is not up to the task at hand.”
Given the rising summer temperatures, Hulse added that this is an all too familiar situation for him and his team.
According to Southeast Thurston dispatch notes, a separate call came in Saturday for two men who lost their innertubes while rafting the Nisqually near the Nisqually Pines neighborhood.
The two men were stuck on the Pierce County side of the river and were reportedly hanging on to branches. By the time fire crews were on their way, the two individuals were able to climb out of the river and walk away.
