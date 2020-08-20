On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 19, rangers at Mount Rainier National Park recovered the body of Craig Goodwin, 74, of Black Diamond, Washington, from the South Mowich River using the park’s helicopter.
Goodwin had been reported missing by family when he did not return as expected from an overnight hike in the park on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 18. Searchers found his car on Wednesday morning at the Paul Peak trailhead and began searching in the area, concentrating on Golden Lakes, Sunset Park and the South Mowich River trail crossing.
On Wednesday evening at 5:47 p.m., searchers in the park’s A-Star helicopter spotted Goodwin’s body on a gravel bank downstream of the trail crossing. His body was recovered by helicopter about 7 p.m. and turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
“River crossings can be extremely hazardous this time of the year,” said Tracy Swartout, deputy superintendent. “The park’s cold, swift-flowing waters require a high level of caution, even for hikers with extensive experience, knowledge and skills.”
Mount Rainier recommends hikers scout the area before crossing any stream.
The park advises visitors to look for log jams, waterfalls and other hazards and then locate an area where you could exit the river should you fall in. Smooth bottoms and low water areas are typically the best places to cross. River levels are generally at their lowest in the early morning. “It’s a good idea to unfasten the belt of your pack so that you can separate from your pack should you fall into the water, and carry a sturdy stick to maintain two points of contact with the ground at all times,” the park said in a statement. “Always listen for the sounds of large rocks and boulders getting moved around in the river, as this means the water is strong and fast. Exercise extreme caution whenever deciding to cross a river. If conditions appear too hazardous or above your skill level, you should turn back and take an alternate route.”
Contact a park Wilderness Information Center and visit the park’s website, www.nps.gov/mora, for more information about hiking safety in Mount Rainier National Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.