Thurston County appears to be on the straight and narrow — at least according to the state Auditor’s Office — which gave the county a clean audit for the fifth straight year.
The county auditor’s office oversees financial services for all county departments.
"Clean audits are a credit to our sound policies and meticulous and talented staff," said Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor. "Clean audits should be a regular occurrence for Thurston County.”
The state Auditor’s Office reviewed county operations that included practices in payroll and accounts payable, use of restricted funds, and procedures in district court and the jail.
An audit team from the state Auditor’s office worked with the Thurston County Auditor’s Financial Services Division for the last two months to complete financial and accountability audits. Staff from the Board of County Commissioners, Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices and other county departments also helped with the audit.
This year’s audit was conducted while county offices were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because we were closed, the entire audit was conducted remotely,” Hall said. “County staff worked hard to be accessible and responsive. We also gave them credentials for read-only access to our financial system.”
State auditors will return later this year to audit a grant in the Public Health and Social Services department. That audit was delayed because of the public health crisis.
More information on the financial state of Thurston County is found in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report published by the Thurston County Auditor’s Financial Services division.
