Editor’s Note: Andrew Kollar is Yelm Community Schools’ Community Relations Coordinator and former reporter at The Nisqually Valley News. He is a lifelong Yelmite who enjoys sharing his love for the outdoors with others. In 2018, Kollar chronicled his 130-day, 2,650-mile journey on the Pacific Crest Trail, which spans from Mexico to Canada. He’s currently hiking the Colorado Trail. Look for updates on his journey at yelmonline.com in the coming weeks.
I reached the northeastern point of Colorado Trail at 8:45 a.m. July 1 with Paradise (Denver, Colorado) and Happy Hermit (Raleigh, North Carolina), two friends who I met while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, a continuous hiking path from Mexico to Canada.
Together, we would set out on a new adventure together. The task is simple: Hike from Denver to Durango and get home before July 27.
The Colorado Trail is a 491-mile path that winds through Colorado Northeast to Southwest. It climbs to 13,271 feet, passes through six National Forests, six designated Wilderness areas, five major river systems, and eight of the state’s mountain ranges.
The sun was directly overhead as we left Waterton. The hot, dusty air began to radiate from the ground before making its way into my lungs. The air seemed to suck any moisture from my lips as I reached for more water and chapstick. My pack, filled with four days of food, began to weigh heavy on my shoulders. I’m already asking myself “What did I just get myself into and what am I doing this for?”
It didn’t take long to get those questions answered.
The trail begins on an 8-mile gravel roadway, heavily trafficked by bicyclists and families walking their kids and dogs, along the South Platte River before getting onto an actual trail as we have grown accustomed to seeing.
While it was hot, our enthusiasm was unprecedented. We were back on trail and eager to see what the next 491 miles would bring.
The first day we had planned to trek 16 miles and camp at the South Platte River. But after a good foot soaking, we decided to get most of the climb out of the valley done and out of the way that evening, ending our day on a ridge just under the 20 mile mark.
After an extremely windy night, the sun began to rise as we packed up our camp and began hiking as the sun’s first rays of light began reflecting off the nearby peaks.
Our team is a firm believer in early morning starts. We expect to get 10 miles in by 10 a.m. and usually reach 20 miles by about 4 p.m with our extended lunch breaks.
On our lunch break on the second day, we began reading comments left on Guthook, our GPS app that tracks our location and provides a detailed map of the trail. We learned that we could hitch from a dirt road at the 40 mile mark into the town of Bailey. We agreed that if we reached the road early enough we’d give it the ole college try.
We reached the road at 4 p.m. where we met two other hikers, Farley and Megan. We stuck out our thumbs and held our sign reading “HIKER TO TOWN” as the first car approached. A Ranger from Wellington Lake stopped and offered for the five of us to climb in. One of the first things she said to all of us is that her car, an early 2000s Hyundai SUV, had more than 35,000 miles on it and she drives the road nearly every day -- usually faster -- as she whipped around a banked left turn and the back wheels began breaking away due to the washboard of the road.
All we could do was trust that she wouldn’t drive us into the ditch.
What I’m sure was land speed record for that road, we arrived at Rustic Saloon and refueled on two Mr. Pibbs and a Philly cheesesteak before filling up our water bottles from a 3-liter jug bought from a nearby liquor store and heading to the road to get a hitch back to the trailhead.
Within 5 minutes we were picked up by Jonathon, a friendly guy with his first born on the way. We wished him well as we set off to get away from the roadway and car campers who always seem to leave food out and attract bears. It was a good call considering Farley and Megan told us the next morning of a bear visiting the site.
The third day began with a 6-mile climb, cresting at more than 10,600 feet.
At the top we were met by Megan, a 29-year-old hiker living in a tiny house in Eagle who we’d spend the rest of the day and most of the next with.
We made our way to Rock Creek and unknowingly camped in the neighborhood of a few angry cows and a bull. After getting into our tents and bivvies, a massive bull began bellowing at us, getting within 5 feet of Hermit’s and Megan’s tents before retreating.
The following day would be one for the ages. We woke early to hike seven miles Kenosha Pass where we’d get a ride from two of our new, high school-aged friends and their family before being hailed and rained on during one of Colorado’s infamous thunderstorms. The rain soaked through my pack and soaked my sleeping bag, which made for a very cold night and an early hike to Breckenridge the following morning.
Lesson learned — line the pack with a garbage bag.
On trail, we’ve quickly developed a reputation of hiking fast and enjoying every town we come across, from our hitch to Bailey to hitching to get the breakfast in Jefferson to hiking 14 miles by 11 a.m. to spend nearly two days off in Breckenridge.
I’m now packing three days of food into my pack before I run to catch the bus to the trail.
While the CT is unfamiliar, there is a certain familiarity of the struggles, the aching feet, the constant thirst and the hunger.
So why do we do this? We do it for the people. The random meetups with fellow hikers at the pizza joint, the late-night hot tub parties with new friends, running into the people you never expect to see again but will remain life-long friends, the generosity of strangers, the constant workout, mental clarity, and freedom. The people are what make long-distance hiking worth all of the frustrations and challenges.
Off to Twin Lakes and the Collegiate West!
