Handguns Belonging to Man Arrested for Felony Threats Found
A Glock 43 and Smith & Wesson 5906 believed to belong to a Yelm woman’s 34-year-old ex-husband, who was arrested Aug. 2 on felony harassment domestic violence charges, were found by his ex-wife on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the woman’s house with concerns that she found two guns she believed to be owned by her ex-husband. According to police reports, the firearms were reportedly found in a briefcase in her garage.
The Smith & Wesson reportedly had no records on it and the Glock had three serial numbers filed off of it. Both are valued at about $500 each.
Assistant Chief Rob Carlson said they’re currently looking at additional ways to identify the weapons and find out who the legal owners is.
The only weapons police confiscated earlier this month while arresting the man was a realistic-looking AK-47-style BB gun.
Squatter Arrested on Burglary, Unlawful Possession of Firearm Charges in Yelm
A squatter was arrested the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13, on burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm charges after allegedly breaking into an unoccupied house on Third Street in Yelm.
At around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Yelm officers were dispatched to a report in the 300 block of Third Street of suspicious circumstances and a possible burglary, according to police records.
The calling party, the mother of the homeowner, told dispatch she had just arrived to check on her son’s house when neighbors advised her they had seen a male enter the home earlier.
The homeowner reportedly lives in Alaska and his mother comes to check on the house every few days.
Yelm officers entered the residence and immediately noticed three large duffel bags near the door. Officers then heard a man call out from a corner of the house.
Officers spoke with the 38-year-old Yelm man who explained that he was squatting in the house. Neither the mother nor the homeowner reportedly knew the man who was occupying their house.
The man told officers that he was homeless and the only reason he was living there was because he had heard that the owner recently died. When asked for identification, the man pointed officers to a green backpack.
Upon opening the bag, officers discovered a loaded, black, semi automatic handgun. The homeowner would later identify the handgun as being his own over the phone.
The man was transported and booked into Thurston County Jail on one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Sheriff’s Office: Alder Lake Swimmer, 21, Drowns
A 21-year-old adult male drowned and was later pronounced dead at a hospital after being submerged at Alder Lake Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, while swimming.
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s mountain detachment responded to a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, of a distressed swimmer at Alder Lake, which is located along State Route 7.
According to witnesses who spoke with deputies, the adult male went under the water after acting distressed while swimming with a friend 30 to 40 feet from Sunny Beach Point.
Units from the department’s marine services unit, dive team and area firefighters responded to the call, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Responders with Pierce County Fire District 23 entered the water and found the man underneath several feet of water. Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital where he later died.
He had not been officially identified as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.