A 66-year-old Yelm man in a pickup truck was hit from behind by another driver on Sunday, Nov. 1, in the Yelm McDonald’s restaurant drive-through. The second driver initially fled the scene.
The Yelm man reported to Yelm police that he had entered the drive-through at about 11 a.m. but was initially unable to navigate the turn because it was too tight. So he backed up, then successfully proceeded to drive forward when another car backing out of a parking stall struck him from behind.
The man told police everything happened very fast, so he was unable to determine what kind of car had hit him, but noted the other vehicle’s rear window was smashed out and the vehicle was damaged also toward the rear.
After the collision, the man told police the other vehicle drove away toward West Yelm Avenue, and once there three passengers exited the vehicle and the driver continued eastbound on West Yelm Avenue.
The suspect driver then returned to the area of the collision and contacted the man who he had hit asking for insurance information. As the man began to gather the information, the suspect driver fled the scene and did not return.
The man’s vehicle — a 2017 Chevy Silverado — was hit on the rear driver’s-side causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.
The suspected hit-and-run driver is unknown.
