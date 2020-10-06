Frederick Otto’s timing couldn’t have been better.
The 73-year-old Yelm man just happened to show up on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at a nondescript, 8-by-10 foot wooden shed adjacent Yelm’s American Legion Post 164.
The shed — or storage unit — was chalk full of second-hand medical paraphernalia that Otto hoped might include just the item he needed — a plastic-molded toilet seat riser. And don’t you know, there was one — actually three of them, in fact — square, white donuts of sorts with oval holes in the middle.
The shed would normally have been locked and vacated this particular day, except that the shed’s organizer was there rolling out wheelchairs and other stuff to a nearby lawn so he could ascertain what he actually had in there.
Otto, tan and sporting a long salt-and-pepper beard, was thrilled to find the commode riser.
“I think it’s excellent that they take care of folks like this,” he said. “Each individual person has their own financial situations, and you never know when you’ll need medical help.”
The shed is actually much more than a storage unit. It houses an updated organization now called “Your Medical Equipment Library” (YMEL), and it’s the brainchild of Yelm resident Alex Hesse-Siegert, who has melded heart and mind into a renovated venture he hopes will help lots of people in need.
Hesse-Siegert, 64, incorporated YMEL on Sept. 1 as a non-profit corporation and hopes in the near future to be able to register it as a 501(c)(3) organization that by law would be tax exempt due to its charitable function. The designation would also help YMEL apply for grants, Hesse-Siegert explained. In the process, he has relied on guidance from the Small Business Development Center in Lacey to help him maneuver toward his goal.
Jennifer Dye, the center’s director and a certified business advisor, has counseled Hesse-Siegert and had this to say about YMEL in an email on Oct. 5 to the Nisqually Valley News. “I think that the Yelm Medical Equipment Library provides a much needed service to the community by giving those with mobility issues a place to borrow equipment that they may not otherwise be able to afford,” she wrote. “The YMEL is able to provide these services as a non-profit and relies on the support of donors and other grant funding to do so.”
As the name implies, YMEL is a library for medical equipment. It’s mission is simple but profound: donate no-longer-needed medical equipment and borrow what you do need — at no cost. Simply return the equipment when you’re through.
“It’s an honors system,” Hesse-Siegert said last week. “We ask people to return items when they no longer need them and not to sell. They can keep the items for as long as they need.”
Here’s how the program works: 1.) New clients are asked to complete a “client card” with their name, age, birthdate, gender and contact information; 2.) Then they’re given a library card of sorts with an eight-digit unique number that identifies that person in the YMEL master file. 3.) Clients then simply show that card — as they would at a book library — to check out equipment.
But given the era of COVID-19, the process is not quite as streamlined as it has been in years past — at least for now. Stipulations have been instituted to assure customers and volunteers safety interact.
Clients arriving at the site wanting to check out or donate items must wear face masks and wait in designated parking spaces near the shed for a volunteer to come out and help them.
But donors beware: YMEL can’t accept items such as ventilators, nebulizers, or C-Pap machines because they have nobody to calibrate them. They also can’t accept beds, electric scooters and the like because they’re too large to fit into the shed. But everything else — excluding syringes and such — are pretty much fair game.
YMEL’s little shed houses everything from wheelchairs and crutches galore to commode donuts, walkers, incontinence supplies such as bed pads, bath chairs and benches, and free-standing commodes. And all equipment is thoroughly disinfected before it enters the shed.
“We’re closely adhering to CDC standards,” Hesse-Siegert explained.
Though YMEL in its current form has only existed for a bit more than a month, the original project began five years ago as the “Medical Equipment Bank of Yelm” under the umbrella of the Thurston County Council on Aging — which has a similar project based in Lacey.
Throughout its five-year history, the equipment bank occupied the same shed alongside the American Legion post as the renovated version does today, though it seemed to be almost invisible.
“Basically, it appeared to be one of the best kept secrets in Yelm,” Hesse-Siegert said. “People didn’t know about it unless they used it.”
According to Hesse-Siegert, the Council on Aging decided in July that it no longer wanted to oversee the Yelm project and offered it to a responsible person or organization willing to take it over.
“I was very grateful that instead of just shutting us down and taking our equipment to Lacey, the Council on Aging allowed us the opportunity to go out on our own,” he said last week. “I thought that this project was important for our community, and I couldn’t see it going away.”
Hesse-Siegert, who began volunteering at the medical equipment shed in February 2019, is beginning his YMEL adventure so far with only two other volunteers, and for now can only open the facility to the public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. He hopes in the near future to also open on Wednesdays, but he needs more help.
“I want to gather an army of volunteers who understand the value of what we’re doing and are willing to participate,” Hesse-Siegert said. “To me, this is the best recycling program in the world.”
Yelm resident Heide Elmandolar, a member of American Legion Post 164, has donated items to the facility and checked out a walker over the years the facility has existed. The 77-year-old praised the program and is gratified it’s staying in Yelm.
“It helps a lot of people to have it here rather than going to Lacey,” she said last week. “I think it’s really a pretty good idea.”
And it will be even better if and when Hesse-Siegert can find a larger facility for all the equipment the current shed’s accumulating.
“Donations come and go — there’s a flow to them,” he said. “But we always need more space.”
He’s had precious little time, however, to look for larger accommodations, but fortunately isn’t desperate since the American Legion post has allowed YMEL to stay in its current shed for as long it must.
The past two months have been a whirlwind for the medical equipment entrepreneur. Besides creating YMEL’s new identity, he’s also developed YMEL’s logo and spent a lot of time trying to get the word out about the reorganized facility.
And though he’s running around these days like a chicken without a head, he’s not new to the nonprofit world.
Before retiring in 2007, Hesse-Siegert oversaw a non-profit organization in Seattle for 10 years called “Positive Solutions,” which helped people plan for the impact on their disability benefits when they returned to work.
The company, he said, helped people interact more effectively with the Social Security Administration because they had become more familiar with how the system operated.
“We were the little agency that roared,” Hesse-Siegert said.
And now he’s hoping YMEL will roar as well, though it’s been a bit hit or miss in its initial month or so. Since YMEL first opened on Sept. 19 — after being closed for more than a month because of COVID-19 — the facility had accepted as of last week about four donations and offered equipment to about four others.
Hesse-Siegert expects YMEL’s clientele and volunteers to increase once YMEL becomes more visible in the community. In the meantime, though, he’s already tickled pink by the reactions he receives from the facility’s clients.
“It’s amazing when someone looks at you and says, ‘I didn’t know how I was going to be able to do this.’ It’s nice to know that something I’m doing has value for someone else. It’s a good feeling to be able to help.”
Interested in volunteering for YMEL?
Call 360-955-1498 or email info@ymel.org.
People interested in donating items should first contact YMEL at the same phone number or email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.