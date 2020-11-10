A 23-year-old Yelm man suspected of discharging a firearm multiple times within city limits was cited on Friday, Nov. 6, after he admitted to discharging his weapon in his backyard while reportedly intoxicated.
Yelm police were dispatched to multiple calls of shots being fired at a residence near the area of Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Court around 8 p.m. Just a few days prior, Yelm police had been called out to the area for a similar call, though nothing came of the call.
Officers drove to the suspected residence, located on the 1200 block of Crystal Court, and made contact with Hunter Smitha, 23, of Yelm. Police note that Smitha was visibly intoxicated and was slurring his speech, according to police reports.
He reportedly walked up to police with his hands in the air, then put his hands in his pockets. He was told by police not to do that, and Smitha noted that he just wanted to show them that he didn’t have a weapon on him.
Smitha told officers he and a couple work friends were drinking inside, and that he hadn’t heard any gunshots in the area, according to police reports. He told police that he did have a 20-gauge shotgun in his house for protection.
He reportedly gave consent for Yelm police to search his backyard for evidence, during which officers found multiple .45-caliber shell casings. The officer deduced that a firearm had been discharged to the south or up in the air.
Smitha agreed to show police both his .45 handgun and 20-gauge shotgun. Upon examination of the shotgun, police found that a round was loaded into the chamber with two additional rounds, according to police reports.
Police also noted several boxes of .45 handgun ammo, of which all were full except for two boxes. Smitha then admitted to firing off the firearms the day prior though not that day.
One of the people interviewed at the residence told police that they had thought Smitha had gone to the bathroom earlier that day when they heard shots fired in the backyard.
Police confiscated both firearms, and Smitha was given a criminal citation for aiming and discharging a weapon within city limits.
