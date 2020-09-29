The Thurston County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to receive public testimony on a citizen-requested amendment to the Nisqually Subarea Plan, which currently prohibits asphalt recycling due to water quality concerns.
The proposed amendment would change the language of Policy E.5 in the Nisqually Subarea Plan to allow for asphalt recycling within the subarea. This proposed amendment is item 11 on the 2020/2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this public hearing will be held virtually.
The Planning Commission will provide a link on their agenda, posted one week before the meeting, at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/pc-meetings.aspx.
Copies of proposed amendments are available online at: www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/comp-plan-cp11-home.aspx.
Those unable to attend the public hearing can submit written comments to Shannon Shula, associate planner, at Shannon.Shula@co.thurston.wa.us no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Comments can also be mailed or hand-delivered to: Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, Attn: Shannon Shula, Associate Planner, Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW. Olympia WA, 98502.
Lakeside Industries, Inc., submitted an application for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment in November of 2016 proposing amendments to Policy E.5 of the Nisqually Subarea Plan.
This item was officially docketed by the Board of County Commissioners in 2017, and work has been ongoing since. The application requests the county consider a text amendment to Policy E.5 of the Nisqually Subarea Plan, which currently precludes the reprocessing of asphalt in the subarea due to water quality concerns. The proposed amendment would allow the recycling of asphalt pavement to occur as an accessory use within the mined-out portion of gravel pits within the Nisqually Subarea.
— Thurston County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.