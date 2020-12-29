The Yelm Police Department saw a noticeable uptick in reported automobile thefts this last week.
One incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to police reports. A victim had reported finding his 2019 Subaru Outback on 105th Avenue Southeast, near the Yelm-Tenino Trail, which was roughly 2 miles from his listed home. Police contacted the victim around 7 a.m.
The victim told police he was able to find his vehicle with a tracker. Earlier that morning, he had turned on his car to warm it up and had returned indoors while it ran outside, unlocked.
He returned outside to find it missing.
A search of the area where the vehicle was found returned no clues or leads.
In a separate incident, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 10300 block of Parkview Loop. A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed two individuals walking through the neighborhood at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Police found the vehicle, a 2008 Saturn Vue, the next day in the area of Prairie Heights Street and Vancil Loop. It was reportedly unoccupied and cold when police found it.
A third theft occurred during the early morning hours of Christmas day. According to police reports, officers charged 38-year-old James Turner, of Yelm, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police made contact with Turner in the parking lot of the AMPM, located at Five Corners. He told police he had recently purchased the vehicle from someone named Crystal. Dispatch confirmed to the Yelm officer, though, that the vehicle had been stolen out of Roy, eight minutes prior to police contacting Turner.
Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office, and he was released at the scene.
