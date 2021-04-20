Sometimes, it’s better to sit back, wait and assess a situation before charging headlong into new territory.
At least, that’s what Yelm City Council has chosen to do regarding Glenn Schorno’s Vancil Street property at its April 13 meeting.
After careful deliberation, Yelm City Council voted to postpone the decision regarding Schorno’s request to circulate a petition to annex his 10-acre Vancil Street parcel into city limits.
An approval of Schorno’s request to circulate the petition — which was originally made at the March 23 council meeting, but discussed at an April 6 study session — would have violated a 2002 city policy prohibiting annexation in part due to the city’s limited access to water. The policy was updated in 2007.
The postponement came as a surprise, because the council was originally set to vote on the matter during the meeting.
Brain Hess, of Yelm, came to the meeting specifically to speak against the annexation.
“I observed the study group last week and I heard … that your staff recommended against (the annexation),” Hess said. “Additionally, your city attorney also recommended consideration of not doing that. My concern with the petition for annexation is that it goes against … the city’s policy, and with their plan in the sense that there is no water to do any development.”
He went so far as to point out that others have been denied annexation, saying that the council should take those former applicants into consideration before making a decision.
“If they couldn’t meet the standard, why are you allowing somebody else to meet the standard?” Hess said. “We need to, as a city, adhere to the standard according to the rules that you, as the elected officials, have adopted amongst your meetings. … So I ask that when it comes time for that consideration that you do not allow it to happen, because it goes against everything that has gone on up to this point.”
After Hess’ comment, Mayor JW Foster, who knew the postponement was in the pike, told the attendees that they should only make comments on items that are not on the agenda, because by the time the council members address those agenda items, their concerns could be resolved.
It appeared as though Schorno was also in the know, as he addressed the council in the wake of Hess’ outcry.
“Thank you city council, mayor, staff for taking the time to explore the current annexation policy,” Schorno said. “While I think that most of us believe that it is wrong and out-of-date, I ask to postpone the petition for annexation until there is clarity that this action would do no harm to the current water right application, the policy is changed or Yelm receives its deserved allocation from Ecology.”
Following the withdrawal, Councilmember EJ Curry made the motion to postpone the decision “until such time as the Washington state Department of Ecology has issued their report of examination on the city’s water rights application or agrees to allow the city of Yelm to proceed with annexations without harming the current water rights application.”
Councilmember Joe DePinto, who signaled at the April 6 study session that he would vote in favor of the petition’s circulation, seconded the motion and voiced his support for Schorno while it was up for discussion.
“I believe — as Mr. Schorno said — that it is a little antiquated, some of our policies on (annexation) and understanding that we don’t want to jeopardize any water rights,” DePinto said. “We are so close to achieving them, and Ecology weighed a lot on my decision on that. I get that staff’s recommendation to deny is legitimate. With that, I do appreciate Mr. Schorno for coming in to explain his position and withdrawing his appeal.”
The motion passed unanimously, with Councilmember Molly Carmody as an excused absence.
