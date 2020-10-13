A manager at Puerto Vallarta was the victim of a hate crime Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, after an unknown suspect entered the restaurant’s back parking lot and spray painted a number of profane and racist messages on their vehicle.
A Yelm officer was dispatched to the restaurant around 11:30 p.m. to reports of malicious mischief.
The officer made contact with the calling party, who said they came out to leave after doing payroll and noticed that their vehicle had been tagged.
According to police reports, the writing was racial in nature and read “Go Home Die Mexicans.” There were also other vulgarities sprayed on the vehicle.
The manager told police they hadn’t had any issues with prior or current employees. Police were eventually able to review portions of the restaurant’s surveillance camera system, but the camera was not pointed at the area.
Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said there are currently no known suspects in the crime, and he noted that crimes such as these are a rare occurrence in Yelm.
