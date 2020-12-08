Several thousand dollars worth of hunting gear was stolen from a trailer parked at Yelm Country Storage.
At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, Yelm police were notified of a burglary that occurred at the business, located at 10535 Grove Road in Yelm.
According to police reports, an unknown suspect reportedly entered the property through a cut fence on the west side of the property and attempted to enter at least six trailers located at the business.
All owners were contacted and notified of the burglary; only one owner reported that items had been taken from their trailer.
The Yelm man told police he used the trailer as a hunting platform and stored very valuable gear inside.
There are currently no suspects in this case.
