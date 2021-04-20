Tenino will recoup all $270,000 lost to scammers last year through its insurance, the city announced Tuesday, April 13.
The agreement comes after a battle between the city and its insurer, which originally denied Tenino’s claim.
City officials offered no further comment on the matter.
Tenino lost the sum of money last spring at the hands of fraudsters posing as the Washington Municipal Clerks Association. After a $23,000 loan was approved by the city, the sum funneled to the scammers ballooned to more than 10 times that amount.
In previous interviews with the Nisqually Valley News, Mayor Wayne Fournier said federal and state investigators were working on the case, and that it was unclear how that much money made its way into accounts identified in Houston and overseas.
Fournier took to Facebook this past winter, months after the event, to confirm the city’s loss. The staff member largely responsible for the approval of the loan has since resigned.
The scam was brought forward in a recent recall effort against Fournier, although last month a judge ruled all charges in the effort “factually and legally insufficient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.