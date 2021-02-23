The Yelm Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening of nominations for the 2020 Chamber Business Awards.
The chamber will be accepting nominations through March 31.
The awards are open to all current chamber members. Visit yelmchamber.com for a current list of members.
Awards will be presented in the following categories. Previous winners are listed.
• The Wagon Wheel Commitment to Community Award recognizes a business or organization that goes above and beyond to give back to their community in a noticeable and impactful way through innovation, event creation or community outreach.
2019: Olympia Federal Savings Bank
2018: Pizzeria la Gitana of Yelm
• The Pride of the Prairie Award recognizes a business or organization that has made major strides towards the beautification and improvement of their storefront.
2019: The Shiplap Shop and Coffee Shop
2018: Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity
• The Nisqually Award recognizes a business or organization that demonstrates a dedication to the environment by implementing practices and policies that are environmentally friendly.
2019: Bounty for Families
2018: South Sound Solar
• The Mount Rainier Award recognizes a new or emerging business or organization that has opened in the last five years and is demonstrating sustainability and success within the community.
2019: 507 Taproom & Filling Station
2018: Uptown Lounge
• The Legacy Award recognizes a business or organization that has been in existence for longer than 20 years, for its success, vitality and longevity.
2019: Mr. Dougs
2018: Stewart’s Meat Market
• The Fay Fuller Award recognizes an exemplary leader in a business or organization. This is an individual award.
2019: Tracie Choate
2018: Chrissy Dehan
You may nominate multiple businesses, organizations and people for awards. Fill out a separate form for each nomination.
The form for nominations can be found online at https://yelmchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2020-Nomination-form.pdf. Forms are due back to the chamber by Wednesday, March 31.
