An 18-year-old Olympia man was booked into Thurston County Jail and arrested on 30 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, July 22, when officers were called to a trespassing call at a residence in the 200 block of Mill Road.
Upon arrival at about 10:45 p.m., Yelm officers spoke with the female homeowner who claimed she had walked in on her 15-year-old granddaughter sitting on 18-year-old Luke Hayter-Rivers, of Olympia, without a shirt on, according to police records.
The grandmother noted she had told Hayter-Rivers on multiple occasions that he was not allowed on her property.
Officers made contact with the 15-year-old girl who said her grandmother walked in on her and her boyfriend having sex. After they were caught, Hayter-Rivers allegedly got dressed and began running toward nearby Ridgeline Middle School.
Officers made contact with Hayter-Rivers at the middle school and placed him under arrest for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
According to a police report, Hayter-Rivers confirmed the incident, saying he didn’t want to go to jail. When asked if his girlfriend had ever sent him explicit text messages, Hayter-Rivers said yes.
Police recovered his iPhone which held additional images of him and the minor.
He was eventually booked into Thurston County Jail and has since been released.
