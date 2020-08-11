Former 2nd Legislative District lawmaker Jim McCune, a Republican, and Democrat Rick Payne will move on to the general election this November after collectively securing more than half of the votes counted thus far in the primary election.
Payne had secured 28.89 percent of the vote with McCune in second at 21.99 percent as of Tuesday morning press deadline.
A high number of Republicans on the ballot quickly pushed Payne to frontrunner status the night of election. The sole Democrat in the race, Payne has worked as an elected union officer with the state Department of Corrections, according to his election pamphlet biography.
Payne did not respond to multiple phone calls and messages left this week and last requesting comment on the race.
Prior to the election, the Democrat was also in last place in terms of fundraising (his campaign hasn’t disclosed financials yet since neither his contributions nor expenditures have surpassed $5,000).
Payne, currently a Democrat precinct committee officer, ran previously for Bethel School Board in 2013 and ran for state Rep. J.T. Wilcox’s seat in the 2014 primary as a Marijuana Party candidate.
McCune, currently serving his last term as a Pierce County council member, has raised the most compared with the other five candidates with $54,760 in contributions recorded, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
He previously served as a representative for the 2nd Legislative District from 2005 to 2013, serving in the seat currently occupied by Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia.
McCune is looking to secure a seat representing the 2nd Legislative District to continue his record of civic service and to protect people’s individual and constitutional rights, he said.
“This was the toughest (election) I’ve been through,” he said. “I had to be out there working as hard as they did. It wasn’t a pushover. You had all these good candidates, too.”
Candidates Matthew Smith and Joshua Penner conceded after the primary and threw their support behind McCune.
The plan now, McCune said, is to head back on the fundraising trail and restart the election process for November.
“It is a leaning Repulican district, but don’t think I’m not going to work hard. I’m going to work hard to secure it for the Republicans,” he said.
There’s an estimated 22,000 total ballots left to count in both Thurston and Pierce counties. The two have collectively earned nearly 350,000 ballots during the primary election.
Voter turnout in Thurston County stands at about 43 percent, with Pierce County recording a turnout of 51 percent.
Thus far, 42,046 ballots voting in the state senate race have been tallied.
Whichever candidate wins in November will be elected to a four-year term to serve in the Washington state Senate.
Current Sen. Randi Becker, R-Olympia, has opted to not run for re-election this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.