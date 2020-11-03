Vandals Strike Lake Lawrence Water Access Area

Last summer, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife used a $550,000 grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office to pay for major improvements at the Lake Lawrence Water Access Area.
Last week, WDFW announced vandals have already struck.
"It's always discouraging to see public resources defaced and damaged, but it's especially hard when it happens to brand new facilities,” the department said in a post on Facebook.
The improvements included a new launch ramp and boarding float, improved parking orientation and paving, a new vault toilet, and landscape improvements.
“Unfortunately, some of these new facilities at Lake Lawrence were recently covered with graffiti," the department posted along with photos of the damage.
