Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic up to 6,261.
Since Monday, the county department has report a total 120 new diagnoses. A total five hospitalizations have been reported over the last seven days.
No deaths were reported Wednesday; the death toll stands at 62 Thurston County residents.
Transmission of the virus remains high in the county. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 286.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The percentage of tests coming back positive over the last seven days stands at 7.8 percent.
A total 15,640 doses of vaccine have been administered in Thurston County, according to the DoH. Roughly 5.62 percent of county residents have so far received their first dose.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 212 new cases and four new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 390 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 32,158.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 291,701 confirmed cases, 4,211 deaths and 17,449 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. So far, a total of 545,226 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, with a total of 774,425 having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average of 26,412 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. A total 6.04 percent of Washingtonians have started the vaccination process so far.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 423,519, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 25,301,166 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,165,480 of those reported in the last seven days.
