A smartphone balanced snuggly between a few boxes of candle kits, pointing toward a broad, 9-foot-tall metal menorah Monday night, as Hanukkah music played in the background.
It was the fifth night of the “Festival of Lights” in Yelm City Park, and even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threatening holiday celebrations, the festivities — with people either together or apart — went on.
For a third straight year, Yelm City Park hosted a large menorah on loan from the Chabad Jewish Center of Olympia. A small group of people gathered Monday night to celebrate the fifth night of the holiday, which as a whole commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem during the Maccabean revolt. The event was live streamed on the temple’s Facebook page.
Rabbi Yosef Schtroks, of the Chabad Jewish Center of Olympia, said the story of the Maccabees and the hope they inspired can be drawn on especially today with the ongoing health crisis.
“Everyone struggling through this time can draw inspiration from the Maccabees of long ago who hoped through what seemed like an impossible enemy, and they were victorious. You can draw inspiration universally from the messages of Hanukkah, for our own struggles today, that God willing, soon our life will be bright once again,” Schtroks said.
Schtroks also said it’s especially important to spread light and joy to everyone you know this holiday season.
“Reach out, connect. Something small can go a long way. A little bit of light can dispel a lot of darkness,” he said.
Bill Penn, 69, of Yelm, a practiced doctor at Yelm Family Medicine, was given the privilege of lighting the candles of the menorah that evening.
Yelm Mayor JW Foster also gave a few remarks to the digital audience.
“It’s a wonderful time of year, a great opportunity for us to put away the struggle we’ve had this year and celebrate our future and our togetherness as a community. This represents all of us, and the life we share together,” Foster said.
