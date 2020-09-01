Calling it a “sad day for Thurston County political history,” Thurston County Republican Party Chair John O’Callahan lamented on Monday, Aug. 31, the party’s decision to withdraw its endorsement and financial support for C Davis, Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 candidate.
Davis is fighting two sets of simultaneous allegations — one from several women who have contended that he behaved improperly with them as teenage girls, and two, that he may have registered to vote using a false address. The combination of controversial factors forced leaders of the local Republican Party on Aug. 24 to end their support for his candidacy.
In the recently certified Thurston County commissioner primary election, Davis finished second to Carolina Mejia and was thus assured a place in the Nov. 3 general election. Davis garnered 18 percent of the vote to Mejia’s 32 percent — just edging out third-place finisher Bud Blake, who received 17.6 percent.
The allegations against Davis startled O’Callahan and the six other members of the party board.
“We had no idea until after the primary that there was any inkling of stuff in his background,” O’Callahan said. “It’s my responsibility to protect our name and Republicans running now and in the future, so I called the board together and we knew we had to do something.”
That said, O’Callahan — who calls himself a conservative political geek — had no problems with Davis’s campaign platform, particularly the candidate’s stand on rebuilding the Thurston County courthouse.
Davis is primarily running his campaign on three themes:
1.) Repairing the existing county courthouse rather than building a new facility;
2.) Streamlining building permits, prioritizing property rights, and removing excessive regulations (and delisting the pocket gopher as endangered) and,
3.) Eliminating homeless camps by sending camp residents to jobs, labor-based drug treatment or into the legal system — and funding more sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers.
“His position on the courthouse resonated with me, because I know how expensive it is to build something new,” O’Callahan said, adding that he first met Davis in 2018 when Davis ran for Legislative District 22 Rep. Position 1.
“I’ve known C Davis to be a very intelligent person,” O’Callahan said, “but that doesn’t’ mean that intelligent people don’t do things they shouldn’t. But there are two sides to every story, and one side to every truth, and if all of this turns out not to be true, I will be the first one to apologize.”
The local party’s leaders — who on July 19 contributed $500 to Davis’s campaign — met for about three hours to discuss the candidate’s fate and decided they could no longer support him, O’Callahan said.
“It didn’t make sense for us in the short or long run to keep supporting him with all that stuff coming out that would not show up well for us. So we are quietly staying away from the situation and letting it play out in the normal course of things.”
Davis, who hasn’t commented specifically about the decision, referenced the party in an email to the Nisqually Valley News on Friday, Aug. 28, following the previous day’s Thurston County Auditor hearing on his voter registration. The hearing was instigated by Socialist Party member Andrew Saturn, who had researched the issue beforehand.
Referring to the hearing testimony of Arthur Mills, owner of Lacey-based investigation company Cicero Intel, who concluded through background checks that Davis had no less than 24 aliases or imposter identifications, Davis wrote: “Also NOTE: Arthur Mills was paid by an unnamed source for his services. He stated that he wasn’t paid by Saturn, which is true, he was paid by deep state members of the Thurston County Republican Party.”
O’Callahan said he didn’t want to speculate on how Davis’s controversies would affect the commissioner race, but noted: “We can have some of the worst people run for office, but you’ll have people support those candidates no matter what.”
Despite being an enthusiastic Republican, O’Callahan didn’t wish Davis’s troubles on anybody.
“I would not wish this on the Democrats or the Independents or any political party,” he said. “This is an extremely heartbreaking thing I’ve had to talk about.”
Equally distressing for O’Callahan, perhaps, is the prospect of having two Democrats on the Thurston County Board of Commissioners should Mejia win the general election and join District 3 Democratic Commissioner Tye Menser.
“If she gets the seat, I would expect the Democrats to stick together and vote pretty much as a block on a regular basis,” Callahan said. “I prefer to have conservatives there, but if not we have to deal with that when it comes.”
On the other side of the fence, you might say, stands Thurston County Democrats Chair Victor Minjares.
For starters, Minjares believes Davis’s female accusers.
“You don’t see people bringing up painful memories from childhood like that unless they have been triggered by something (such as reading about Davis and seeing his photograph), and these individuals seem credible,” said Minjares, a private-practice attorney.
Furthermore, he added, noting that as a former prosecutor he had convicted people of child molestation, Davis’s actions — based on the allegations he’s heard and read — could be considered criminal though they appear to be beyond the statute of limitations.
“That said, it’s perfectly legal for someone convicted of a felony to run for office, though I personally would not vote for Davis under any circumstances,” Minjares explained. “Personal reputation and character play a strong role, and we have to elect people of good character.”
He includes Mejia in that category and predicts she’ll be the next District 1 county commissioner.
“Mr. Davis has run for office before and lost, and I wouldn’t see him win in this case when faced with the candidacy of Carolina Mejia,” he said.
Mejia, however, is embroiled in her own controversy.
In her case, longtime Olympia political activist and former county commissioner candidate Jon Pettit filed an affidavit on Aug. 21 with Thurston County Superior Court contesting the Commissioner District No. 1 primary election Mejia won.
Pettit has since secured a hearing via Zoom video at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 4, in Thurston County Superior Court to review Mejia’s citizenship status and determine her eligibility for office.
Based on information he obtained through an investigative report by Cicero Intel, Pettit contends that Mejia may have committed voter fraud for two potential reasons: she is not a U.S. citizen, and/or she registered to vote before she became a naturalized citizen.
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall had previously confirmed Mejia’s citizenship status, noting the candidate had provided documentation she was a naturalized U.S. citizen and possessed a U.S. passport.
“I am absolutely, 100 percent convinced that she is a U.S. citizen,” Hall said recently. “She has a U.S. passport, and prior to this pandemic I issued passports and proving citizenship is required for that. I’ve been through passport training, and it’s a pretty high bar.”
Adding support to Hall’s comments, Mejia responded in an email to the NVN on Sunday, Aug. 23, that she became a U.S. citizen on Oct. 22, 2015, and registered to vote after the naturalization ceremony.
Minjares calls the actions against Mejia “birtherism.”
“It’s purely a racist tactic to highlight the fact that she is a non-white American,” he said. “There’s no legitimate reason for the challenge to be made since she has a U.S. passport and naturalization papers that should have ended any inquiry.”
But even if the allegations are proven false, they could still influence the commissioner race, Minjares believes.
“Sadly, there are people who harbor thoughts about non-white people in Thurston County, and those people will be influenced by such attacks,” he said. “The attacks have no legitimate place in American political discourse.”
And neither, in some cases, does cold, hard cash.
The Thurston County Democrats have so far contributed no money to its candidates — and may not at all, Minjares said. He believes the party can better help in other ways.
“Giving money to individual campaigns is more of a symbolic gesture, because it’s the volunteer support that we can mobilize that provides the most votes for the candidates,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.