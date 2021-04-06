Rainier School Board member Barry Greenwood has resigned from his post. His last meeting with the school board was Wednesday, March 24, during a regular meeting of the board.
Appointed by the board in December 2017 and reelected to his first full term in 2019, Greenwood said he’s leaving the board in order to spend more time with his ministry and get more involved with his church.
“I feel convicted to move on and do something more active in the local community as far as leading people to Christ,” Greenwood told the NVN.
The school board will seek out a candidate to serve out the remainder of Greenwood’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The district plans on accepting applications from qualified candidates soon with a deadline anticipated for June 7. The board plans on interviewing candidates June 14, and the selected candidate would then start serving at the June 16 meeting.
Greenwood represented Sub-District No. 1, which encompasses a small part of Rainier north of downtown, including Tipsoo Loop Southeast and the Rainier Acres Road community.
Prospective candidates must be 18 years or older and must live within the District No. 1 boundaries.
“Director Greenwood will be missed, but his passion and work for Social and Emotional Learning will continue here in the Rainier School District. I would like to thank Director Greenwood for his time and effort, and I wish him and his family the best,” Superintendent Bryon Bahr said in an emailed statement.
Greenwood, who served in the U.S. Marines from 2004 to 2008 and was deployed three times, said he’s proud of the work they’ve done on the school board to make their decision-making process more transparent and communicable and to ensure the district is teaching “the whole of the child.”
“It has been a year of challenges like no other, and everyone in this district has really risen to the challenges,” he said of teaching during the pandemic. “Everyone has put in nothing short of their absolute best this past year.”
Greenwood said the highlight of his tenure has been the ability to have a say in the way Rainier students were taught during the pandemic.
“We’re just a year after closing down in-person learning. Just being a part of the shift to distanced learning and the return to in-person learning, those things have just been huge,” Greenwood said.
Despite leaving, he’ll still maintain an investment in local education. His son, a third grader, currently attends class at Rainier, and his daughter will be entering the school system soon as a kindergartener.
In addition to being a father and involved in his local ministry, Greenwood also works at JBLM as a marriage and family therapist.
