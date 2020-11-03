In what turned out to be a stunning victory, political neophyte Democrat Carolina Mejia handily beat Republican C Davis on election night in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1.
Mejia is ahead of Davis 61.07 percent to 38.63 percent and tallied 71,173 votes to Davis’ 45,022. A total of 116,542 Thurston County residents voted in the election.
Mejia, reached by phone on election night, said she was humbled, proud and happy that the people of Thurston County had put their trust in her.
“We are just so incredibly grateful right now,” she said. “This was definitely a group effort, and we just kept pushing our message out.”
As she prepares to serve her first term as county commissioner, Mejia outlined several projects she’ll focus on: huddling with county department heads to determine their priorities, and instituting a small-business action plan.
“I want to start helping our local businesses in Thurston County cope with the effects of the pandemic,” she said. “They are really struggling right now.”
Mejia, 29, easily beat a field of contenders in the Aug. 4 District No. 1 Commissioner primary race, including Davis, who came in second.
Both Mejia and Davis encountered controversy along the way to their general election faceoff. Mejia, a judicial assistant for Thurston County Superior Court, prevailed in a county Superior Court case in August against a local political activist who questioned her U.S. citizenship and accused her of possible voter fraud.
Davis, a landlord and online marketer was compelled to change his residential address on his voter registration form in August after losing a voter registration challenge, and simultaneously faced accusations from two local women that he behaved improperly with them as teenage girls.
