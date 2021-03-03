Yelm Council Member Joe DePinto recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities, according to a recent news release from the organization.
The AWC’s Advanced Certificate is earned by public officials attending conferences and trainings, serving their community and by further developing leadership skills. Public officials must complete training in the following four areas in order to be recognized: Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
DePinto attested to more than 60 hours of public service and training credits in order to complete this certification. He's among a small number on council with this distinction.
“Our Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and council members who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships,” AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King said in a statement. “The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”
DePinto has served on the Yelm City Council since 2016 and is currently serving his second term. He serves on multiple council committees, including the City Finance and Public Works committees, and also serves as a council liaison on exterior boards, including the Thurston Economic Development Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.