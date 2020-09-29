Unknown subjects reportedly stole approximately $3,250 of equipment — some of it broken — from Yelm Lawn Mower and Saw business, located on Railroad Street, likely during the evening of Monday, Sept. 21.
Yelm officers responded to the business the morning of Sept. 22. The owner told the officer that someone had cut and removed links from his fence and stole a number of items from his business.
According to police reports, security footage showed an unknown suspect entering the yard and taking a post hole auger and two push lawn mowers. Two additional suspects then entered the frame and helped the initial suspect push a brush mower.
The Yelm officer wrote that he was able to see a white pickup truck with an extended cab and construction rack within the frame of the security footage. No license plate was retrieved from the footage.
The owner reportedly told the officer that the lawn mowers and auger didn’t work and that they were still in need of repair.
This incident was closed by Yelm Police Department due to no additional details and with little information on the product’s serial numbers.
