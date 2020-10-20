Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and 22nd Legislative District Rep. Beth Doglio clashed on discussions of race, the environment, and political spending, among other topics, during a debate Wednesday night, Oct. 14, hosted by the League Of Women Voters of Washington.
Both candidates are running to replace outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who is leaving his seat representing the 10th Congressional District to run for lieutenant governor.
The night started off with discussion on COVID-19 recovery — both on the health and financial fronts. The two candidates highlighted congressional work on coronavirus as their top priority if elected.
Doglio said it’s imperative to pass another round of economic stimulus, as well as make sure that states are ready for additional testing and the eventual vaccine.
“My priorities for that are putting people back to work with good paying jobs, fixing our crumbling infrastructure, building out our clean energy economy, building affordable housing at the scale we need it, and making sure every single person has access to broadband,” Doglio said.
Doglio added that she would fight for a larger cut of COVID-19 stimulus funding for women and minority-owned businesses.
On the topic of priorities, Strickland said the country was lacking a national strategy to combat COVID-19 and clear direction forward. The country, she said, needs a robust testing and contact tracing program, and noted that the South Sound economy needs to be utilized to manufacture much of the testing equipment needed throughout the country.
She added that the country will need to continue to look at its economic recovery by continuing to target program spending.
“People need cash. That’s how we recover the economy,” Strickland said. “You get it in the hands of the people, get it in the hands of the smallest business who need it most and make sure the recovery is based on that, and investing in infrastructure, in clean energy, in transportation, in broadband, and treat affordable housing like its basic infrastructure.”
Doglio, touting the near passage of state House Bill 1000, which attempted to address accountability issues for law enforcement and corrections officers that use deadly force, said she is in support of House Resolution 7120, known as the George Floyd Justice in Police Act, which would allow broader oversight and accountability of police departments and officers.
Strickland is also in favor of that bill, and the two seemed to agree on congressional legislation to combat anti-Asian sentiments brought on by COVID-19 and reparations.
“Policing is typically a local community issue because local police departments work for local municipalities, but there’s an opportunity for the federal government to have a role, to increase accountability … and at the end of the day, keep everyone and every community safe,” Strickland said.
Doglio also took a jab at Strickland’s innaction to declare the City of Tacoma a sanctuary city during the start of the Trump Administration, saying that she was too scared of losing federal funding.
Strickland said sanctuary cities don’t have legal standing.
“But in Tacoma, we were a welcoming city and very intentional in ensuring that every single person, regardless of immigration status, got full access to city services, were not discriminated against, and that our police department was not cooperating with ICE to round people up,” Strickland said.
She was also asked about the Northwest Detention Center, which is a for-profit prison located within Tacoma’s port district. Strickland said she opposed the concept of the center, and noted that the city needs to act as a check on them.
As a legislator, Doglio said she had worked on removing the facility from Tacoma and said, in Congress, she would work to move away from private, for-profit prison systems.
During the debate, Doglio also took a hard stance on Medicare For All and strong climate initiatives.
“We absolutely need to stop digging our holes deeper. We have a very significant climate crisis,” she said, adding later, “We have to get serious about this. We can no longer continue to build new fossil fuel infrastructure. All of that energy that we are putting into building new fossil fuel infrastructure needs to be put into building out a clean energy economy.”
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s public option, Strickland said that she supports universal health care and efforts to expand the Affordable Care Act.
Both said they were in support of fighting against cost discrepancies in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
While both candidates admitted to at one point accepting large donations from Political Action Committees (PACs) in their political careers, Doglio took another notable jab at Strickland for “misleading” voters during the primary by saying that she would not be accepting such money. She later changed her mind, Doglio claims.
“I want to be able to stand up and fight for working people, and if I take corporate PAC money sometimes that’s going to be hard,” Doglio said, adding that federal campaigns need a public financing system.
Strickland didn’t deny taking PAC dollars, but noted that “this is the system we’re in. In order to be a viable candidate, you are judged on how much money you raise,” adding that she is in support of a House resolution to get dark money out of politics and for large-scale election reform.
Third Quarter
FEC Reports
Third quarter financial reports for federal candidates were due on Thursday, Oct. 15, and filings showed late campaign dollars were largely going into Strickland’s coffers.
A little more than $757,000 was contributed to Strickland’s campaign between July 1 and Sept. 30, with much of that coming in following her strong performance in August’s primary election, her campaign said. As of Thursday’s filing, she had roughly $341,000 in cash on hand.
Doglio’s campaign raised a little more than $569,000 in total contributions during the third quarter, according to Federal Election Commission filings. As of filing day, her campaign had reported about $352,600 in cash on hand.
Internal polling conducted by the Strickland camp shows that Strickland leads Doglio by at least 21 percentage points in initial voting, though the poll — conducted with 400 likely voters between Aug. 24 and 28 — is small with a large chunk of 35 percent saying they’re undecided.
On Friday, Doglio’s campaign yet again went on the offensive by attacking Strickland for not refusing to accept corporate PAC money. Doglio’s campaign alleged she had accepted roughly $65,000 in “business-aligned” and corporate-friendly PACs throughout the third quarter of 2020.
“Giant corporations have mobilized to support my opponent because they see her as an ally, and me as a threat to their undue influence in Congress,” Doglio said.
On contributions received from the start of the election cycle, Strickland leads with $1.3 million to Doglio’s $1.18 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.