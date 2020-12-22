It was the last speed workout of the year for the Yelm High School boys and girls cross country team on Thursday, and Tornado runners had quite an audience.
Flanked on one side by socially-distanced parents and with an inquisitive high school football team on the other, Yelm runners took off that evening at the sound of the starting pistol for a night of friendly competition.
“It’s four laps of fun,” said head boys coach Alex McIntire.
For the first fall in many years, high school runners around Washington state didn’t participate in any athletic events sponsored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, which is in its ninth month.
The pandemic brought spring sports earlier this year to a standstill just days into league play, and now threatens the condensed 21-week, three-season schedule set to start Feb. 1.
The WIAA board plans to decide whether to move forward with that start date at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 4. Some good news came this last week, though, with Gov. Jay Inslee announcing loosened requirements for schools to return to in-person instruction.
Despite that, Yelm runners and coaches say they’re staying hopeful — and hungry — for a season.
“Whether it’s been coach-led or student-led, these boys have been simulating the season since mid-September,” McIntire said. “I’ve been surprised how much drive they’ve had without having to prove it.”
Despite placing seventh in the 3A State Cross Country Meet last year, the program’s best-ever finish, the boys still have a chip on their shoulder. They want the podium — a fourth-place finish or better.
“I think this is definitely the best culture year in my four years at Yelm High School,” said senior Bryce Cerkowniak, the team’s lead runner who committed in October to competing next fall with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
“This team wants to be the best it can be, they work for each other ... I think we’re just staying motivated cause we like doing it and we want to be the best that we can be,” he said.
Cerkowniak said having a senior high school season would “be huge.”
“These little time trials that we are doing for sure show that the work has been paying off, but once we go to actual meets and actual races then the work will really start to show,” he said. “Once we get into a race with those other teams, I think the work will really show, and I think that’s the most important part.”
Ethan Coon, a junior described by coaches as one of the hardest-working runners, said they’re still having high hopes for the season and noted that motivation has not run dry. They’ve been doing daily hour-long workouts, hitting the trails and rattling off slow-tempoed endurance workouts.
“Next year, we’re not going to have Bryce or Kelan (Herness), so we’ll definitely have to have a huge leadership step up if we’re gonna get all those younger guys up with us and going,” he said.
The Lady Tornados, while not as deep as the boys team, had bright flashes of success last year out on the course, especially as each individually competed at last year’s district tournament.
“I think they’re going to be solid,” said Dan Baker, the girl’s head coach, shortly before the speed trial.
Senior Kya Ramirez was aiming to drop below the six-minute mark, while junior Clare Lawlor had sub-eight minutes in sight and freshman Sophia Laughlin looked to break into six-minute territory.
As runners took off, parents and football players alike clapped, cheered and rang cowbells as they tallied each lap. It was a small victory for many that night, and a much-needed one.
“Lots of emotions on a night like that,” McIntire later wrote by text message. “That was one of my favorite races ever.”
1,600-Meter Time Trial Results
Boys
Bryce Cerkowniak (senior) — 4:28
Ethan Coon (junior) — 4:51.7
Kelan Herness (senior) — 4:55.7
Calum Thornhill (junior) — 4:56.2
Zachary Walsh (sophomore) — 4:56.6
Cody Helligso (sophomore) — 6:06.9
Ben Holcombe (sophomore) — 6:26.1
Matthew Walsh (freshman) — 6:27.2
Jack Hume (sophomore) — 6:35.4
Girls
Kya Ramirez (senior) — 6:28.6
Sophia Laughlin (freshman) — 6:48.4
Clare Lawlor (junior) — 7:20.2
