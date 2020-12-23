A 27-year-old Yelm man spent the night in Nisqually Jail after doing donuts in the parking lot of Yelm Cinemas while allegedly under the influence.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, Yelm officers were dispatched to reports of a reckless driving complaint at the movie theater, located at 201 Prairie Park Lane, according to police reports. A driver was reportedly close to hitting other vehicles and struck a curb.
Upon arrival, the officer noted seeing a silver SUV doing donuts and attempting to drift around the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their traffic lights, the vehicle stopped and the driver came out of the vehicle.
David Pendergraft, 27, of Yelm, was identified as the driver after placing his hands on the hood of the police’s cruiser. According to police reports, officers noted Pendergraft’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and they noted a stench of intoxicants on him. He agreed to conduct a field sobriety test.
According to officers’ notes, Pendergraft during the test was unable to stay balanced and was swaying while balancing on one leg. He refused to submit to a voluntary blood-alcohol content test. At that point, the officer arrested Pendergraft on DUI charges.
While enroute to the police department, Pendergraft began screaming and using derogatory language toward the officer, according to police reports. He denied for a second time a breathalyzer test at the police department, and was later transported to Nisqually Jail.
