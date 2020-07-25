Man, 58, Dies in Rainier Mobile Home Fire

A 58-year-old man died early Saturday morning as fire destroyed a mobile home in Rainier, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of the fire in the 900 block of Tipsoo Lane North at about 12:30 a.m. The home was up in flames when they arrived.
Two of the three occupants of the residence were able to escape but the 58-year-old man who lived at the home could not.
“The male was found deceased in the residence after the fire was extinguished,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “TCSO detectives and fire investigators are currently investigating the cause of the fire.”
The man’s name was not immediately released.
