A squatter was arrested the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13, on burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm charges after allegedly breaking into an unoccupied house on Third Street in Yelm.
At around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Yelm officers were dispatched to a report in the 300 block of Third Street of suspicious circumstances and a possible burglary, according to police records.
The calling party, the mother of the homeowner, told dispatch she had just arrived to check on her son’s house when neighbors advised her they had seen a male enter the home earlier.
The homeowner reportedly lives in Alaska and his mother comes to check on the house every few days.
Yelm officers entered the residence and immediately noticed three large duffel bags near the door. Officers then heard a man call out from a corner of the house.
Officers spoke with the 38-year-old Yelm man who explained that he was squatting in the house. Neither the mother nor the homeowner reportedly knew the man who was occupying their house.
The man told officers that he was homeless and the only reason he was living there was because he had heard that the owner recently died. When asked for identification, the man pointed officers to a green backpack.
Upon opening the bag, officers discovered a loaded, black, semi automatic handgun. The homeowner would later identify the handgun as being his own over the phone.
The man was transported and booked into Thurston County Jail on one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.