A National Day of Prayer event will be held at noon May 6 in Yelm City Park.
The public is encouraged to attend.
The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952, making this year’s observance the 70th.
The theme for the event this year is from II Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
“All who desire to pray for our nation are welcome to attend,” organizers wrote in a press release. “Many of our local pastors will be praying for specific segments of our nation.”
The local chairwoman for the National Day of Prayer in Yelm is Nora Aldridge.
Those interested in helping or who have questions can call 360-970-2122 or email aldridgemitchell@comcast.net.
