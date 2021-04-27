Construction on Yelm Middle School is ongoing, but the teams are making good headway and are primarily adding finishing touches on the building.
Casey Wyatt, project manager for the construction of the new middle school, presented on the building’s progress at the Yelm Community Schools April 22 board meeting.
“Everything is happening onsite right now,” Wyatt said. “We have eight weeks from today before we start our move —curriculum into the building.”
Since the actual structure of the building is complete, it’s the interior that’s getting all the attention, she said.
“To give you a general idea of where we are at with interior, we are about 90 percent done with finishes in the academic wings of the school, so we have carpet and paint and casework and everything all in the academic wings,” Wyatt said.
The workers are focused now on “Area D,” which is the commons, band room and choir room, as well as the gym flooring in “Area E,” and the cabinetry in the administration area of “Area A.”
There has also been much work done in what is to become the building’s brain.
“The data center is now about 90 percent complete as well. They are installing all of the racks,” Wyatt said, adding that this will allow a team of people to put in place “all the infrastructure required to run the building from a systems standpoint.”
This week, teams were slated to begin painting the exterior of the building and laying down the bus loop, with the remainder of the project’s paving happening in late May.
Related, building permits for the new Southworth Elementary School are expected to be obtained by the middle of May. Wyatt’s team has all the permits needed for the facility’s water tower, having already laid its foundation and constructed its underground connections.
