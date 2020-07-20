A countywide burn ban on outdoor burning is in effect now through Wednesday, Sept. 30, for Thurston and Pierce counties.
According to a Friday announcement from the Thurston County fire marshal, the burn ban applies to residential yard burning and all land clearing burns due to current dry weather conditions, according to the announcement.
“The restrictions on outdoor burning during the summer have resulted in a significant drop in brush fires and property damage each of the past several years,” according to fire officials in a press release.
Recreational fires in concrete, stone or metal pits or other commonly approved fire rings are allowed during this time. Outdoor stoves, charcoal briquettes, gas or propane barbecues are also allowed.
