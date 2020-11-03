Keep those cans a comin’.
Of food, that is.
Because there’s a good-natured skirmish about to convene right here in eastern Thurston County. It’s the annual RHS (Rainier High School) Food Drive, and this year the school’s competing against local rival Tenino High School.
Sponsored by the Rainier community and RHS student body, the canned-food competition takes place from Nov. 16-19, and proceeds from the food drive will benefit the Rainier Food Bank.
Participants may drop off their canned food at a variety of locations around town. They include: the RHS commons, Brogan’s, Turner’s, Sonja’s, Rainier Grocery, Chevron, Main Street Cookie Company, and Rainier City Hall.
For more information about the friendly competition, contact chairperson Alyssa Lofgren or Sandy Rossmaier at 360-446-9126.
