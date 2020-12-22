Yelm High School seniors Harleyjo Holman and Natalie McLaughlin were named as the City of Yelm 2020 Youth of the Year during a school board meeting held last week.
District staff during the same meeting also announced the annual Youth Good Citizens Awards, all of which were awarded to exemplary young women. Those include the following students: Harleyjo Holman, Natalie McLaughlin, Alexa Gulley, BreAnna Short, Victoria Crow, Caitlyn Garvey, Cassandra Shaw, Kya Ramirez, Lailauni Philips and Samantha Rohwedder.
These accolades would normally be recognized at the annual Christmas in the Park celebration. This year’s event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
District staff were also recognized at the meeting through the “High Hope” award, which is given for “displaying hope, determination, and resilience through challenge.”
The following are those winners, as well as a description of why they were nominated as provided by the school district
Kayte Anchor — Yelm High School
“Kayte has demonstrated resilience during distance learning this year. She has recognized that social emotional aspects of not being on campus are impactful and has taken on this challenge by conducting ‘Virtual Ries for Virtual Teachers.’ Kayte completed 82 Peloton bike rides for 82 teachers and created videos for lnstagram to motivate and inspire. Kayte also touches the lives of our freshmen as an AVID teacher and member of the ‘L House’. She has completed home visits to a number of students. YHS is honored to recognize Kayte for demonstrating High Hope on several levels at YHS during our distance learning model of educating students. She is nominated by John Johnson.”
llyana Brewer — Ridgeline Middle School
“llyana’s colleagues describe her as a beacon of hope who brings hope to her students and colleagues. She strongly believes in every student, no matter the circumstances, and wants nothing more than for students to be successful. Her positivity and optimism in relationship to all students is a rare thing to find. RMS is proud to have her on their team and to honor her with the High Hope award! She is nominated by the RMS staff.”
Lana Venne — Yelm Middle Schools
“Lana has gone above and beyond in remote learning to assure that no student is left behind. Her positive energy and determination have provided high hope to the entire YMS community. She is nominated by Steve Rood.”
Jaime Charles — Prairie Elementary
“Jaime single-handedly took on the responsibility of bringing Prairie’s disconnected students on campus and rearranged her own schedule to be available at Prairie every Friday. Jaime has also gone on numerous home visits, reaching out to families and helping students reconnect. She is nominated by Deb McLaren.”
Wendy Wisniew — Lackamas Elementary
“Wendy is relentlessly positive in her work. She forms supportive relationships with families and helps to bridge those relationships as students move teachers and grade levels. Wendy is a self-manager who goes above each and every day. Lackamas is honored to have her positive upbeat personality rooting for us and our students. I think above and beyond all, everyone who calls our attendance line has hope and feels cared for after talking to Wendy. She is nominated by Shauna Perez.”
Tonya Marlowe — Mill Pond Elementary
“Tonya always has a smile and a kind word for everyone. She looks to the positive and finds ways to help anyone who needs it. Tonya always looks on the bright side and brings hope and positivity to Mill Pond. Tonya is nominated by Jeri Lipe.”
Myrna-Lou Porter — McKenna Elementary
“Myrna has been instrumental in assisting McKenna families with needed resources. She received a $500 grant from Walmart to assist 20 families with Thanksgiving dinner. She reached out to families in need and arranged gifts to be purchased for the children in these homes. She is giving our families hope for a bright holiday season! Myrna is nominated by Kari Martin.”
Charles Cook — Southworth Elementary
“Charles encourages and inspires hope in everyone around him. Southworth is so incredibly lucky to have him as their principal. He is nominated by Dorine Hunt and the Southworth staff.”
Issac Williams — Southworth Elementary
“Isaac has that positive energy that draws you in and lets you know that he is listening and present. He is nominated by Charles Cook.”
Mikylah Alkire — Fort Stevens Elementary
“Mikylah is a positive, happy, ‘we got this’ kind of person. She is a force of goodness and joy every day for the students and staff at Fort Stevens. She is nominated by Lisa Crowell.”
Emily Lowrie and Annie Copeland — OSL
“Annie and Emily continually impress us with how they approach problems, always with a vision for improvement. They not only hope to make things better, but they take intentional steps to make that Hope a reality for Yelm Community Schools. Much of the time those thoughts and actions are behind the scenes, which is why it is so important we recognize these two committed employees for their high hope attitudes and willingness to take action on that hope. They are nominated by Kurt Fourre and the Office of Student Learning.”
Shannon Gubser — OSS
“In the book ‘Hope Rising’ it states ‘hopeful employees tend to be more helpful to their coworkers and contribute more to high performing teams’ and ‘rising hope is at its core about the choices people make and the relationships they form.’ Both statements describe Shannon Gubser. She is the epitome of ‘hope’ to our district, and we are lucky she is a part of our community.”
Annie Ford — OSS
“Annie Ford was recently introduced as a ‘Hope Dealer’ in our community. As a volunteer and employee in Yelm Community Schools for many years, Annie brings hope to all she meets whether by her professionally baked goods or words that remind us that we are loved. At a time in our country when anger, division, sorrow, fatigue and hopelessness have been ever present, Annie and the entire Ford family recently expanded their home to include even more YCS children. In the Ford house and everywhere Annie Ford goes, hope abounds.”
Tina Sparks — Food Services
“Tina has a very strong work ethic, problem solving skills when challenges arise, and is always willing to go the extra mile for her team. Tina never complains about the work that needs to be done, even in this new normal. She encourages and sets a standard for others in her department. She is nominated by Sandra Conradi and her team.”
