Four of the five NyaStrong Warriors presented the Puyallup Parks and Recreation League championship trophy to the namesake of their team’s family Sunday afternoon in the backyard of the Jaquez family’s home.
The team, which won the championship title in the second grade division back in March, is named after Nya Faith Jaquez, a Yelm area teenager who died of cancer in 2016 and whose name lives on through sports accolades, the community and her family.
“I’m just amazed that the team decided to use Nya’s name,” Doug Jaquez, Nya’s father, said shortly after the girls handed him and his wife the trophy. “We just feel blessed in this community. Hopefully we’ll be able to make some games this year.”
Nya Jaquez was an avid Yelm athlete and could often be seen playing select softball or varsity golf. She and her family’s story have been chronicled in previous Nisqually Valley News articles.
Shortly before a photo op, the group of 8-year-olds — Isabella Vasquez, Emma Thornton, Amelia Mohrweis and Hattie Curry — showed Doug and Kasandra Jaquez the official Warriors sign, which can be done by folding down the ring finger and thumb together.
“It really means more than I can say,” Kasandra Jaquez said, also giving thanks to TABU select softball club. “You’re already amazing, and I want to say thank you for choosing her name.”
The championship team went 7-0 in the league and 10-1 overall during the 2019-2020 recreation season. Head Coach Richard Durham said they’re currently looking for incoming third-graders to join the team for basketball this upcoming winter.
“Our motto was to be safe, have fun and kick butts. And I feel like we fulfilled that,” Durham said.
